New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Position Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 81,866 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 302.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $395.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.