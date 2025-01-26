Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,075,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 264,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CCL opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

