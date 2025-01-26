Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $111,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 81.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 431,160 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $38,985,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 229,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.12%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

