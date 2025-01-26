Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 147,085.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of GeneDx worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,731,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 205,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the third quarter worth about $8,090,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter worth about $7,533,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGS shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder School Of Medicine At Mo Icahn sold 20,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $1,420,651.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,846,474 shares in the company, valued at $198,626,955.72. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 51,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $4,858,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,505.60. The trade was a 96.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,229,965 shares of company stock valued at $93,006,163. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

