Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 419.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3,775.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 326,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.04 and a 12-month high of $200.16.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.27.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

