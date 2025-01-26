Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 80.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $69.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

