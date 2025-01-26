Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

