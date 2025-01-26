Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 159,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,518.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 826,911 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 58.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 177,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 30.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 118,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.32%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,988.96. This represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

