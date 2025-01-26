Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

BLD stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.10. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.84. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $302.70 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

