Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

