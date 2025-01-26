Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,737 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $610.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.04 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.71, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.04.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.92.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
