Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $78,766,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 92.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 761,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,397,000 after acquiring an additional 365,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,721,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,630,000 after acquiring an additional 299,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,060,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 620,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

