Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

