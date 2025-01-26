Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in VeriSign by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $213.68.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

