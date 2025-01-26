Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

