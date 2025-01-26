Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 326.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,676,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,995 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after purchasing an additional 624,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,406,000 after buying an additional 173,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4,545.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 153,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,032,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 135,211 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $270.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.73.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

