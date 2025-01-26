Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,228 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 949,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $227,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after acquiring an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,084,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average of $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $170.90 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $745.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

