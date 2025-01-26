Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,231 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,228,000 after acquiring an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 240,006 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

