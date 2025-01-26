Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

