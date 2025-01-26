Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

VMC opened at $277.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.83. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $221.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

