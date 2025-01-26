Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 168.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

