Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.50. 59,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 272,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $735.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. Research analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Further Reading

