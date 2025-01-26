Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.96.

Twilio stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Twilio by 214.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 15,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

