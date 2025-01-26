Oppenheimer Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $18.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Evolent Health stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.58 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,595,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,200,000 after buying an additional 1,426,747 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,580,000 after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,725,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 59.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,670,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evolent Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

