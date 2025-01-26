Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $38.76.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 72.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

