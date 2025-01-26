Origin Bancorp’s (OBK) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBK opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

