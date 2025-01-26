Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,735,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,042,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,670,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,991,000 after buying an additional 41,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 782.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,326,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,138,000 after buying an additional 1,176,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Credicorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.15. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $200.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

