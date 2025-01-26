Park National Corp OH Sells 47,901 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 825,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 47,901 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in NVIDIA by 811.4% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 41,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $142.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

