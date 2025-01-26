Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

PNFP opened at $123.28 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470,334.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,070. This represents a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,041.30. The trade was a 17.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,661 shares of company stock worth $9,563,127 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after purchasing an additional 282,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

