Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Price

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417,482 billion. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,684.23. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $64,024.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,539.80. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,398 shares of company stock worth $651,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 591.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

