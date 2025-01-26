Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $670.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $538.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $584.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.35. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,899.12. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,475 shares of company stock worth $22,070,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

