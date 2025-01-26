Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 202,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Plug Power worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,109,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Plug Power by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

Plug Power Trading Down 0.5 %

PLUG opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.