PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 60.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.70.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.