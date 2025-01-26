Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.90 and last traded at $138.28. 3,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 93.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.