Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.31.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

