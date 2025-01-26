PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PVH worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 134.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $12,532,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

