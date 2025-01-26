PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $149.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.73.

NYSE:PVH opened at $90.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.67. PVH has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 5.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 276,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PVH by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after buying an additional 37,012 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

