Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.09.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $256.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $139.49 and a 12 month high of $257.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

