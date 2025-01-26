Raymond James Boosts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $688.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $560.00 to $688.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.83.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $584.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.35.

In related news, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,070,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

