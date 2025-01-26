RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 316.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RNR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $301.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $256.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $205.62 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 42.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

