Robert W. Baird Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $158.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.79.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of EA stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,688. This trade represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,986,385. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,671,657 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $954,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after buying an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.