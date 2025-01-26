Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock Price

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Mkm from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Get Polaris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.53. Polaris has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 534.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Polaris by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.