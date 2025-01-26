Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to “Outperform”

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGA

Magna International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $41.13 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $59.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,637 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Magna International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 84.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.