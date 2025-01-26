Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 24.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

