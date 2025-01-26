SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,349 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.89% of Destination XL Group worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXLG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,940,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Destination XL Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXLG shares. StockNews.com lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 2.6 %

DXLG stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.