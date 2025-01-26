SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,889 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Up 19.9 %

Twilio stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. The trade was a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.