SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 88,274 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 195.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,485,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,813,000 after buying an additional 7,791,399 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,705,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,956 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,786,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,269,000 after acquiring an additional 816,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,589,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,857,300 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

