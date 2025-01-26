SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %

BROS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.