SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %
BROS stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,040,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on BROS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
