SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 85,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 188.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810,361 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ryanair by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,939,000 after buying an additional 15,008,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 169.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 177.4% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 35.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,679 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

