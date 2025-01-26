SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,476 White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,082,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,994,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,902.78 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,554.50 and a 52 week high of $2,023.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,929.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,830.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

